George totaled 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes Wednesday in a loss to Phoenix.

George put up a valiant effort against a Suns squad surprisingly ahead of the Clippers in the West. The veteran finished with his ninth double-double of the campaign and third in his past four games, but it wasn't enough to carry his team to victory. George has averaged 25.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in four games since superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard went down with a foot injury. Aside from the dimes, those numbers are all above his season per-game marks.