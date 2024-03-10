George (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
George and Kawhi Leonard (groin) have been downgraded from questionable to out, while James Harden (shoulder) has been cleared to play in the second game of a back-to-back set. Amir Coffey and P.J. Tucker will replace George and Leonard in the starting lineup Sunday, while the superstar duo's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus Minnesota.
