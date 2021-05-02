George scored 20 points (5-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets.

George posted a strong 32.3 percent usage rate, but he shot just 2-for-13 inside the arc to sink his scoring effort. That continued what has been a subpar shooting stretch, as he's managed to only 33.8 percent of his shots from the field across his last four games. Even with that in mind, George has averaged 21.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in that span.