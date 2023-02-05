George ended with 30 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 overtime win over the Knicks.

George scored at least 30 points for just the second time in his past 11 games. After some rough shooting nights over the past week, managers have to be thrilled with what he was able to produce in the victory. Despite a number of minor injuries, George is currently putting up second-round value in standard formats, bang on where he was being drafted.