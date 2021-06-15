George compiled 31 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-104 victory over Utah.

George continued his strong play of late, helping the Clippers to a crucial victory in Game 4. It basically seems like every game is an opportunity for George to prove the doubters wrong, something the team will be hoping he can do on a consistent basis moving forward. Game 5 will be in Utah on Friday and both teams are certainly going to be giving their all as they look to establish a lead and with it, assumed momentum.