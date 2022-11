George amassed 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz.

George followed up 35 points against the Spurs with another huge outing Sunday evening. George's numbers are stellar when Kawhi Leonard (knee) is off the floor, so it is wise to lock George in for the week until Leonard returns to action.