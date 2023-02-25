George ended Friday's 176-175 double-overtime loss to Sacramento with 34 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes.

George was on a minutes restriction Friday, but he was at 41 minutes before the Clippers pulled him for the entirety of the second overtime. The Clippers don't play again until Sunday in Denver, and their next back-to-back is coming up on March 2. A maintenance day could be on the table soon for both George and Kawhi Leonard.