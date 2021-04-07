George totaled 36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 victory over Portland.

George turned in a stellar performance, scoring his highest points total since early February. In what has been a disjointed season for the superstar, George continues to battle an ongoing tow injury which, while isn't deemed too serious, could linger for the remainder of the campaign. Managers love to see this kind of production and simply have to keep their fingers crossed that he is able to play in the majority of games down the stretch.