George totaled 36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 victory over Portland.

George turned in a stellar performance, turning in his highest points total since early February. In what has been a disjointed season for the superstar, George continues to battle an ongoing toe injury, which he has acknowledged could linger for the remainder of the campaign. Fantasy managers love to see this kind of production and simply have to keep their fingers crossed that he's able to play in the majority of games down the stretch.