George amassed 30 points (11-of-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 loss to the Lakers.

George looked tremendous Thursday, appearing to be about as healthy as he has been all season. The four-month break has certainly been a blessing for George in terms of him being able to get his body right for the playoffs. Given the Clippers were without a number of their regular pieces, this was certainly a performance that they will be able to build off moving forward.