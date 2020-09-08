George paced the Clippers with 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with four assists, four rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes Monday in his team's 113-107 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the series.

After an up-and-down first-round series against Dallas, George has stepped up through the Clippers' first three games versus Denver, averaging 24.3 points on 50/80/45.8 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range. George's five treys were his most in a game since Aug. 1, with his final three-ball of the night spurring a 21-10 Clippers rally over the last eight minutes to held Los Angeles come away with the series lead.