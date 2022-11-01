George registered 35 points (15-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and six steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 95-93 win over Houston.

George didn't register his best scoring output of the season, but this was undoubtedly his best performance of the campaign -- he recorded season-best figures in assists, steals and blocks while ending just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double. George's stat-filling potential is known league-wide, but the star forward has had a rough start to the season. Even with this impressive outing Monday, George is only averaging 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per contest thus far.