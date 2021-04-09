George mustered 33 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the Suns.

George has now surpassed the 30-point plateau in two straight games, and he has scored at least 15 points in seven contests in a row as well. George is firmly entrenched as the Clippers' second-best offensive option behind Kawhi Leonard, but his value is more than just his scoring ability -- his talent to stuff the stat sheet on any given night keeps him as a reliable fantasy asset across all formats.