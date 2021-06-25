George scored 27 points (9-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Thursday's win over the Suns.
George needed to step up for the Clippers in Game 3 and that's exactly what happened, as he finished with a double-double despite not shooting the ball entirely well. In fact, George finished with two assists shy of a triple-double and has been excelling as a distributor of late, with five or more assists in his last five appearances. Through three games this season, George is averaging 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
