George left Tuesday's game versus the Thunder with an apparent right knee injury, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
George posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes before exiting with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Eric Gordon, Terance Mann and Bones Hyland are potential candidates to receive expanded roles if George is forced to miss extended time.
