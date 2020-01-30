George (hamstring) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It sounds like George is on track to return Thursday against Sacramento after missing the past nine games due to a strained left hamstring. It's unclear if George will face a minutes limit in his first game back, assuming he takes the floor. In his only two appearances this month, George is averaging 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.0 minutes.