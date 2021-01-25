George (COVID-19 protocols) will likely miss multiple games while remaining in the league's health and safety protocols, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Neither George nor Kawhi Leonard will make the trip to Atlanta for Tuesday's game, and the belief is that both players will remain in the league's health and safety protocols for much, if not all, of the next week. The door has been left open for George and Leonard to rejoin the team at some point during its upcoming six-game road swing, but for now both players appear to be set for multi-game absences.