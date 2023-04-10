George (knee) is expected to be sidelined to begin the Clippers' first-round playoff series against the Suns, which begins April 16, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

George hasn't been ruled out for entire first-round series yet, but it does sound like he's expected to miss at least the first game in Phoenix next Sunday. The superstar forward was given a 2-to-3 week timeline after suffering the knee sprain March 22, but the team said Saturday that he still doesn't have a return timetable in place, which suggests George isn't close to game action. Luckily, he has another week before the Clippers need to make any decisions about his availability past Game 1, so he'll presumably have plenty of time to rehab before another update is provided. In George's expected absence, Eric Gordon, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are candidates for increased roles to start the playoffs.