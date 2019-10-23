George (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut in roughly three weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reports.

George is in the later stages of rehabbing from surgery on both shoulders this offseason, but the Clippers are taking things slowly and expect the All-Star to remain out until mid-November. If the three-week timeline holds up, it would place George back for a Nov. 13 matchup with the Rockets in Houston, which would mean he'd miss the first nine games of the season.