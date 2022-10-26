George (illness) is expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
George missed Tuesday's matchup against Oklahoma City due to a non-COVID illness but should be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his first three appearances of the season, he's averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Ruled out with illness•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Rolls for 40 points in narrow win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Swipes four steals in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Looks good in exhibition•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Won't suit up Friday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Out due to health protocols•