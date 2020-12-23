George compiled 33 points (13-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Lakers.

With the Lakers still in dreamland from the pre-game ring ceremony, George gave the team a big wake-up call with 26 of his 33 points in the first half. When both George and Kawhi Leonard are firing on all cylinders, they are incredibly tough to beat. The duo delivered in the opening game behind a new supporting cast, proving that they're capable of winning the battle for the best team in the Staples Center.