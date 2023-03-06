George posted 42 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 victory over Memphis.

George began a 17-0 run for the Clippers with eight consecutive points in the fourth quarter, bring the victory within reach after trailing by 10 points. George's 42 points marked his second-highest total of the season, bested only by his 45-point showing against the Pacers on New Year's Eve.