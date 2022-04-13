George registered 34 points (10-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

After a slow start, George turned on the gas in the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 34 points in that stanza. George had no trouble with Anthony Edwards defending him, and once his shot was dialed in for the second half, he was virtually unstoppable. His return to the starting lineup is a big reason why they staved off elimination altogether, but they'll need one more stellar outing for their marquee player to move forward.