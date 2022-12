George amassed 24 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.

George has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last five appearances following his two-game absence in mid-December, and he has been remarkably consistent throughout the season despite missing 10 games already. He's averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in December.