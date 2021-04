George (illness) dropped 37 points (14-29 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

The five straight 30-point performances for George mark the longest of his career. George hasn't just been excellent in the scoring column, but he's adding 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals during that stretch. One negative to George's game has been the 12 turnovers he's committed over his last two outings.