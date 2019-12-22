Clippers' Paul George: Fills stat sheet in win
George had 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 win at San Antonio.
George played less than 30 minutes for the second time in his last three appearances, as he Clippers chose to give him an extended period of rest given the blowout nature of the game. That said, George can still fill the stat sheet on any given and has inmense upside regardless of the opponent.
