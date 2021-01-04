George finished with 39 points (15-24 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three boards, two steals and one block in 38 minutes of a 112-107 win against Phoenix on Sunday.

George got hot from deep, leading to his season best point total in the contest. His boards and assists were both below his season averages, but it was a trade off for his stellar shooting as he scored more than 20 points for the third straight game. George will face the Spurs on Tuesday.