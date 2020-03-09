George scored a game-high 31 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

Both teams leaned heavily on their stars, as only three Clippers scored in double digits but all three (George, Kawhi Leonard and Montrezl Harrell) delivered at least 20 points. George's 30 was his best performance since Jan. 5, and over his last dozen contests he's averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.