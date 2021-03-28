George compiled 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 win over the Sixers.

George was just a rebound and an assist shy of his first triple-double of the season -- a milestone that he's come painfully close to several times already. The evening was laced with intangibles, as it was Doc Rivers' first game against his former team, and it proved to be a bitter homecoming, as George and Kawhi Leonard turned in tour-de-force performances. The duo is getting hot at the right time as the Clippers try to gain ground on the Jazz and the Suns in the West.