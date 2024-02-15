George notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 130-125 victory over Golden State.

One can almost always count on a solid night from George when Kawhi Leonard is absent, and the All-Star took advantage of the Warriors in the fourth quarter. The opposition seemed to run out of steam after racking up a double-digit lead, giving George and Norman Powell, the ability to put up points at will against an expiring defense. The Clippers will close against the Thunder before the All-Star break, and there's a chance that they'll give Leonard more time to recover. If Leonard sits again, expect another solid evening from George.