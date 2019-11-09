Clippers' Paul George: Fully practices Saturday
George (shoulder) went through a full practice Saturday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers noted that he doesn't know what the plan for George's return is, though reports earlier in the week suggested that George will try to debut either Wednesday against the Rockets or Thursday against the Pelicans. More information should continue to arrive as George ramps up his activity in upcoming practices.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: May debut next week•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scrimmages 3-on-3•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Expected to miss three more weeks•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Still not taking contact•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Likely out first 10 games•
-
Clippers' Paul George: To be limited to non-contact drills•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.