George closed Monday's 142-131 overtime victory over the Pistons with 32 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes.

After scoring eight first-half points on 3-of-8 shooting, George only knocked down three more shots from the field between the third and fourth quarters, though he did go 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. He added another seven points in overtime on 2-of-4 shooting to propel the Clippers to victory, finishing with a game-high 32 points on the night. It was George's sixth game this season with 30 or more points. He's also recorded 11 assists in two of his last four contests.

