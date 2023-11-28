George produced six points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

George took a seat during a stretch in the third and fourth quarter where the Nuggets clawed their way back into the game after being down by 11 points, and although Kawhi Leonard furiously tried to pick up the slack with six points and four rebounds in the final stanza, the Clippers fell short. It was a frustrating night for George, who turned in his worst performance of the season due to connecting on only two of 13 shot attempts. It's only the second time this season that George has finished in single-digits, and his performance was a rare bump in the road.