George had 22 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in Sunday's Game 7 win over Dallas.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 28 points, but George and Marcus Morris (23 points) stepped up to help push Los Angeles to the finish line in a back-and-forth series. George's 10 assists were his most in any game since March 20, and his 10 made free throws tied a season high. Over the seven games, George finished with four double-doubles -- his most in any seven-game span this season.