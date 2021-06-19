George had 28 points (10-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Friday's Game 6 win over Utah.

Terance Mann's 39 points rightfully stole the show for the Clippers, but it was another strong effort for George, who struggled early before finding his stride in the second half. George saw 46 minutes of action in a game Los Angeles trailed by 20-plus points before storming back to close out the Jazz for the second straight time without Kawhi Leonard (knee). While Leonard's absence will make the next series against Phoenix a difficult one, George and the Clippers showed a level of resilience few believed they had in them. Over the final four games of the series (all Clippers wins), George averaged 31.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals.