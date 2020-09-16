George finished with just 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 Game 7 loss to Denver.
The Clippers' season came to a crashing halt on Tuesday, as they were soundly beaten by a Nuggets team who clearly wanted it more. George has simply not been himself during his time in Orlando and the isolation clearly had an impact on him in more ways than we may be aware of. The good news is that he will now be able to return home to his family to rest and refocus on next season, something all the players are more than likely looking forward to.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Leads team with 33 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Bounce back performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Just 10 points in Game 4 win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Efficient from field, distance in win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Team-high 22 points not enough•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Bounces back with efficient 35 points•