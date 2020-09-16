George finished with just 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 Game 7 loss to Denver.

The Clippers' season came to a crashing halt Tuesday, as they were soundly beaten by a Nuggets team that clearly wanted it more. George has simply not been himself during his time in Orlando and the isolation clearly had an impact on him in more ways than we may be aware of. The good news is that he will now be able to return home to his family to rest and refocus on next season, something all the players are more than likely looking forward to.