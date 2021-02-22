George logged 34 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Sunday's 112-108 loss to Brooklyn.

George generated most of the Clippers' offense by leading them in both points (34) and assists (seven). The six turnovers tied George's season high, but they could not cover up what was essentially a bounce-back performance from his return game Friday. With his toe injury behind him, George will be a fantastic option heading into the Clippers' four-game week, starting with Tuesday against the Wizards.