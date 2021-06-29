George tallied 41 points (15-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 116-102 win over the Suns.
The 31-year-old bounced back from Saturday's poor shooting effort to score a season-high 41 points on 75 percent field-goal shooting. George now has three straight double-doubles, a span in which he's averaging 30.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in that span. Los Angeles will need the 11-year veteran to keep up his recent dominant play if they want to even the series in Game 6 on Wednesday.
