George tallied 41 points (15-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 116-102 win over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The 31-year-old bounced back from Saturday's poor shooting effort to score a season-high and playoff career-high 41 points while knocking down three quarters of his shot attempts. George also logged his third double-double in a row, and he's averaging an impressive 30.3 points and 14.7 rebounds over that stretch. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) not believed to be trending toward a return to the lineup, LA will likely rely heavily on George to keep up his recent dominant play in order to even the series in Wednesday's Game 6.