George (groin) will play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.
George has been dealing with soreness in his left groin and was limited to just 28 minutes Friday due to the injury. While there's been no indication of George remaining on a minutes restriction against Boston, it's possible George won't see his typical workload.
