George had 36 points (13-20 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal in the Clippers' 121-99 Thursday night win over the Cavaliers.

George was unstoppable throughout the contest, with one of his threes even being a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. The Clippers outscored Cleveland by 18 after halftime, largely thanks to 21 after the break from George. His eight threes marked a season high. In the theme of threes, George has been the third-best fantasy shooting guard thus far.