George (hamstring) totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes during Monday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.

He led the Clippers in scoring on the night, making a triumphant return from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury. George had his workload curtailed a little in his return, and with the Clippers playing back-to-back games Wednesday in Orlando and Thursday in Miami, there's no guarantee he sees his usual 30-plus minutes in both contests as the Clippers work to make sure he stays healthy.