George had 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt) in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Coming off the bench for Team LeBron, George made the most of his 26 minutes, drilling five threes and adding a pair of rebounds and a pair of assists, while outscoring his Clippers teammate, Kawhi Leonard (eight points). The pair will have three days off before leading the Clips into their second half schedule, which begins Thursday against Golden State.