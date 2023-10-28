George closed Friday's 120-118 loss to the Jazz with 36 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 15-15 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes.

The 33-year-old led all scorers in the contest, and his 15 made free throws was his best performance at the charity stripe since he went 17-for-20 during a game against the Trail Blazers in March 2019, his final season with the Thunder. George is looking healthy and locked in to begin the campaign, but the Clippers will need more support for him and Kawhi Leonard if they're going to be competitive in the Western Conference -- aside from the team's two stars, no other starter for Los Angeles scored more than six points Friday.