George posted 36 points (13-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-115 win over the Pacers.
George took it to his former team Tuesday, as he posted his fourth 30-point performance in a row and 10th on the season. He was named the Western Conference Player of the week just one day prior after averaging 33.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals from April 5 through April 11. Kawhi Leonard (foot) has missed the past two games, which has certainly contributed to George's prolific offensive performances.
