Clippers' Paul George: Hurts hamstring in loss
George (hamstring) collected four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in only 14 minutes before exiting Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.
George strained his left hamstring and never returned to the game following halftime. The forward has missed multiple games due hamstring and shoulder injuries this season and hopefully this was a minor strain. Luckily, the All-Star break begins following this loss and the Clippers don't have another game until next Saturday night versus the Kings. If George is unable to suit up, look for Marcus Morris and Lou Williams to gain some extra playing time and usage.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Double-double in Philly•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Posts 21 points against Minnesota•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Second straight double-double•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Clears 30 minutes Monday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...