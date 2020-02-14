George (hamstring) collected four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in only 14 minutes before exiting Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.

George strained his left hamstring and never returned to the game following halftime. The forward has missed multiple games due hamstring and shoulder injuries this season and hopefully this was a minor strain. Luckily, the All-Star break begins following this loss and the Clippers don't have another game until next Saturday night versus the Kings. If George is unable to suit up, look for Marcus Morris and Lou Williams to gain some extra playing time and usage.