George recorded seven points (3-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Pelicans.

George suffered through a terrible start, missing nine shots in a row until finally netting his first basket in the third quarter. The Clippers can weather a down game from one of their elites because someone else usually picks up the slack, but James Harden and Kawhi Leonard recorded low totals as well. Wednesday marked George's second-lowest scoring total of the season, and he'll try to right the ship Saturday against the Pistons at home.