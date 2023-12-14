George (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George is in danger of missing his first game this season Thursday after being ruled out of the second half of Tuesday's contest due to left groin soreness. If George is unable to suit up, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey are candidates to receive increased minutes.
