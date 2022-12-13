George finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over Boston.

George missed seven straight games between November and December and needed two games to regain his touch, but he's been excellent since then. The veteran forward has scored 25-plus points in each of his last three contests, shooting 31-for-69 from the field and 12-for-28 from deep in that stretch. George should continue to produce at a high level if he remains healthy. He's averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game on the season.